Fourth winner crowned in annual public art prize

The winning design for this year’s Blunden Prize, a public art competition organised by affordable housing provider Stonewater, has been announced. The design will be installed at Stonewater's 128-home scheme in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London-based artist and sustainability specialist, Amy Jackson, has won the Blunden Prize 2025 with her design ‘Circular’, which will now be commissioned for a Stonewater housing scheme in Northamptonshire.

‘Circular’ will create a sculptural amphitheatre for customers at Station Island in Wellingborough, inspired by the area’s railway turntable heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new installation will offer a place to wait, watch and walk, with those living at Stonewater’s Station Island scheme and the local community contributing to the finished piece through creative workshops.

• (L to R) George Blunden, former Stonewater chairman; Amy Jackson, Blunden Prize 2025 winner; Jonathan Layzell, Chief Executive at Stonewater; Laurence Sillars, Head of the Henry Moore Institute

As well as the Station Island commission, Amy will receive a £20,000 cash prize and two further commissions for new Stonewater developments. Two runners-up, Alec Saunders and Rekha Barry-Houston, will also be commissioned for their own pieces at Stonewater schemes across England.

Speaking about her win, Oxford Fine Art graduate, Amy said: “I’m honoured to receive the 2025 Blunden Prize. My concept, ‘Circular’, celebrates Wellingborough’s heritage while creating a new space for community and conversation.

“I’m especially excited that local residents will help shape the final work, ensuring it grows as part of the place and leaves a lasting legacy for Station Island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blunden Prize was launched in 2021, named after Stonewater’s former Chairman, George Blunden, to showcase its commitment to creating strong communities and a distinctive sense of place through public art.

Amy Jackson, Blunden Prize 2025 winner

This year not only marks the prize’s fourth year, but also Stonewater’s 10th anniversary.

Jonathan Layzell, Chief Executive at Stonewater, said: “Amy is a very worthy winner of this year’s Prize. The quality of entries we receive each year is astounding, so selecting our shortlist and ultimate winner is a challenge for our customer focus group and colleagues.

“As the scheme at Station Island moves closer to opening, it’s hugely important for us to ensure customers have a sense of pride in where they live. Amy’s piece of art will support us in doing that and I can’t wait to see it officially unveiled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonewater has partnered with Henry Moore Institute for the second consecutive year, with representatives involved in judging the entries, as well as the Institute being the host venue for the winner’s event.

Laurence Sillars, Head of Henry Moore Institute, added: “It has been another brilliant year of creativity for the Blunden Prize and we have been proud to partner with Stonewater once again.

“Amy will be providing a wonderful piece of public art for Station Island that will make art accessible to a whole new community. We hope it will inspire many future artists – maybe we’ll see them at a Blunden Prize in the coming years.”

The previous winners of Stonewater’s Blunden Prize are architect firm, Coda Workshop, stonemason, Patrick Walls and mechanical sculptor, Jim Bond.