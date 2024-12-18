Four lucky shoppers scoop £500 each in Golden Ticket giveaway

Christmas has come early for four Northampton shoppers who have each won £500 in a ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway.

The competition, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) saw thousands of shoppers enter by collecting entry forms from retailers and posting them into dedicated post boxes around the town.

A prize draw carried out at Royal & Derngate by Cinderella panto star Joanne Clifton then saw four lucky winners each receive £500 in vouchers to spend with national and independent retailers in Northampton town centre.

The winners were Charlotte Osborn, Debbie White, Rahima Begum and Benedetta Garba.

The Golden Ticket campaign ran throughout the BID’s Christmas campaign, encouraging people to ‘shop local and shop early’ this festive season to support Northampton businesses, with the added incentive of a prize to spend in town centre shops and businesses of their choice.

BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many shoppers out and about in Northampton this Christmas, supporting our retailers and really embracing everything that makes the town so special.

“The Golden Ticket giveaway has generated a real buzz and seeing the shock and delight on people’s faces when they win has been brilliant. It’s made a big difference to four lucky families this Christmas and will provide some welcome extra income for businesses too.”

For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk.