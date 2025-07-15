Four fundraisers to go in charity challenge

The Acorn Analytical team has completed six charity challenges with four to go in mammoth fundraising attempt

The mammoth fundraising mission of an award-winning Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy has already raised more than £3,000 for a trio of charities.

In April, Acorn Analytical Services pledged to complete 10 events in six months to raise much-needed cash for local cause Cynthia Spencer Hospice, plus Mesothelioma UK and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Already, after just three months, the dedicated team have completed six fundraising events including the London Moonwalk, the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival and Cynthia Spencer’s annual Northampton Colour Run, as well as a parachute jump and boxing match.

Two courageous colleagues, Viviana Pista and Abbie Bruce, from our sister company Acorn Safety Services, also abseiled down the Northampton Lift Tower.

Collectively, the efforts of the whole Acorn Analytical team have taken their charity collection so far to £3,255 – more than half of their £6,000 target.

The final four fundraisers – the Pretty Muddy course, the first ever Acorn coffee morning, the Northampton Half Marathon and a gruelling 100 miles in 24 hours trek attempt – will complete the gargantuan challenge by September.

Alongside the 10 charity events, Acorn Analytical have also raised an additional £3,500 for the charities involved with the actual events, for example the girls that did the Moonwalk also raised £2,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness and the Dragon Boat and boxing events both raised cash for smaller local charities.

It is hoped that at the end of the challenge, the team will have raised a staggering £10,000 in total, £2,000 of which Acorn Analytical has donated as a company through entry fees.

Acorn Analytical Services managing director Sam Savage said: “It has been an amazing start to our charity challenge. The dedication and enthusiasm of the team has been contagious and to watch them all in their fundraising efforts has been inspiring.

“Six events down and four to go and we are more determined than ever to reach that £6,000 target for our three fantastic charities. These causes make such an incredible difference in their vital work and we’re proud to be able to show our support.

“If you’re able, please do back our charity campaign as we hurtle towards the finish line.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to cover all events. All proceeds from the page will go to the three partner charities. Anyone can donate by visiting: https://gofund.me/0ee714e7

To find out more about Acorn Analytical Services visit www.acorn-as.com