Forthcoming short drama ‘Playground’, filmed in Northampton with the support of BFI NETWORK award. Becky Ryan photographer

Written and directed by Tayla Halfacre, produced by Rooscreen and brought to life in collaboration with cinematographer Rosie Taylor, ‘Playground’ is a short film that explores the male gaze and the intersection between sexism and homophobia.

It follows teenage girls Grace and Jas who are forced to define their relationship when faced with an uncomfortable situation among their male friends.

‘Playground’ stars: Amelia Clarkson (Red Rose, Poldark, The Last Kingdom), as Grace, Ebony Aboagye (MOOD) as Jas, James Craven (Curfew, Geek Girl) as Liam, and Freddie Palmer (Doctors) as Ronan.

Tayla Halfacre is a Writer/Director and Poet from Northampton. She graduated in 2021 with a BA from the University of Warwick’s Writing Programme. In 2022 her play ‘Lesbian Line’ was shown at The Playhouse in Northampton. Her poetry has been published in Cobra Milk arts journal and Carrion Press.

Rooscreen is a Midlands based production company with a values-based approach to filmmaking and over 30 years experience in TV and Film. Social impact, in front of and behind the camera, is at the core of Rooscreen’s mission to tell inclusive stories that educate and entertain.

This production was made possible due to support from the BFI NETWORK awarding National Lottery funding. In 2023, BFI NETWORK received 1,161 applications and were only able to offer funding to 36 projects, and Northampton raised Tayla Halfacre’s directorial debut ‘Playground’ was one of them.

‘Playground’ was filmed in Northampton’s Abington Park in September 2024 with huge thanks to the support of the West Northants council. The film is due for release early 2025.

To keep up to date with news about the film, see Instagram: @playgroundshortfilm @roo_screen @taylahalfacre