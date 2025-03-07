Forterra’s women lift each other up in manufacturing

This International Women’s Day 2025 Forterra, which has its headquarters in Northampton, is spotlighting the power of women supporting each other in the traditionally male-dominated manufacturing industry.

At its Newbury plant in Berkshire, female employees are championing each other’s growth, proving that talent, skill, and collaboration are what drive success, not gender.

Leading by example is Plant Manager Nicki Durrans, who has built a career in manufacturing spanning 21 years across operations, HR, and quality assurance. Joining Forterra in 2020 as a production manager, she was quickly promoted to lead the Newbury site, where she is fostering an environment where women can thrive.

“Manufacturing isn’t about gender—it’s about capability and determination,” says Nicki. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside strong, skilled women who lift each other up. At Forterra, we’re breaking barriers by promoting talent and ensuring that women are given the opportunities they deserve.”

SGB-209092 (L-R) Distribution Administrator Vinnie McCarthy, Plant Manager Nicki Durrans, and Distribution and Admin Supervisor Steph Prince

One of those women is Steph Prince, Distribution and Admin Supervisor, who has been with Forterra for 25 years. She started as an administrative assistant and steadily progressed through various roles, gaining experience and responsibility along the way. In the earlier years of her career, it was not uncommon for women to be underrepresented in construction-related industries, and for a long time, she was the only woman on site. However, as the industry has evolved, so too has the representation of women in key roles. When Nicki arrived, she recognised Steph’s leadership potential and promoted her to oversee site logistics and administration.

“Nicki recognised my capabilities,” says Steph. “She gave me the opportunity to take on more responsibility, and I was ready to give it my all. The idea that manufacturing is a ‘boys’ club’ is outdated. Women can and should support each other to grow in this industry, and we feel empowered to do so at Forterra.”

Another success story is Vinnie McCarthy, a Distribution Administrator who transitioned into manufacturing after 25 years in retail. Vinnie heard of the opportunity from her husband Kevin, a Health and Safety Coordinator at Newbury who reports directly to Nicki. In 2022 Vinnie took an admin course and joined the company afterwards. Now, she is part of the team ensuring smooth logistics and distribution.

“The biggest misconception is that women aren’t strong enough for manufacturing, but we prove every day that we are more than capable. We can do the heavy lifting, but we are also involved in the operations and administration side of the business” Vinnie says. “There will always be challenges, but with the right support system—like the one we have here—women can thrive in this industry.”

At Forterra’s Newbury plant, these three employees are showing that across all levels of the business women can advocate for one another’s success and prove that manufacturing is not just a man’s world. By mentoring, promoting, and championing their peers, they are driving change from within.

“For any woman considering a career in manufacturing: go for it,” says Steph. “We are showing that there is space for women at every level, in every role.”

Sarah Renton, HR Director at Forterra, adds, “We are committed to eliminating stereotypes and creating equal opportunities. The way women at Forterra support each other is inspiring, and we hope their stories encourage more women to step into the industry with confidence.”

For more information about careers at Forterra, visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/careers.