Forterra donates £1,000 to support vulnerable families in Northampton

Building products manufacturer Forterra has donated £1,000 to Spring Charity, a local organisation that supports vulnerable families with young children near the company's Northampton headquarters.

Spring Charity provides vital community services for families with children up to five years old across Northampton’s Castle Ward and nearby areas. Many of these families face significant financial hardship and social, health, or economic challenges. Through various programmes, including Stay and Play sessions, cookery classes, and warm spaces like the Community & Craft Café, the charity works to combat food poverty, tackle isolation, and promote well-being.

The donation from Forterra will fund the Family Lunch Club, where vulnerable families will receive nutritious meals in a welcoming community space. At the end of each session, families will also be able to take home any remaining food for their school-aged children, ensuring they, too, have access to a hot meal.

In addition to providing meals, the project allows Spring Charity staff to engage with families and identify other support needs, such as parenting classes, mental health support, and financial guidance, helping to connect them with further assistance in the community.

Tracey Hamilton, Charity Manager for Spring Charity, said: "The support from Forterra will have a meaningful impact on the families we serve. Many of our families struggle to afford basic necessities, including food, and this funding will help us provide not only a hot meal but also a space for families to connect and receive additional support. We are incredibly grateful for Forterra’s generosity and commitment to supporting our community."

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: "Spring Charity is doing vital work to support vulnerable families in Northampton, and we are proud to contribute to their mission. At Forterra, we believe in giving back to the communities where we operate, and we are pleased to support initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives."