Forterra brings festive cheer to Mycenae House’s ‘Reach Out’ project with £500 donation

As part of its Community Fund scheme, Northampton-headquartered building products manufacturer Forterra recently contributed £500 to support the Christmas party for Mycenae House’s ‘Reach Out’ Project.

The festive event brought together participants of the project for a day of celebration, connection, and community spirit, helping to combat loneliness during the holiday season.

Mycenae House, a Community Centre hub in Blackheath, runs the ‘Reach Out’ Project to provide social and creative opportunities for vulnerable individuals in the local area. This annual Christmas party, made possible through Forterra’s donation, was designed to foster meaningful connections and promote mental well-being during a time of year that can be particularly isolating for some.

The Christmas party has been a cherished component of the ‘Reach Out’ Project since its inception in 2017. The event complements the project’s weekly well-being sessions, which offer conversation and activities aimed at combating isolation.

Attendees ranged in age from 25 to 86 and included individuals supported by Oxleas Mental Health, as well as those in supported living environments, and other vulnerable community members. The event provided a rare opportunity for joyful social interaction for people who struggle with disability, loneliness or socio-economic hardship.

On the day, attendees gathered together to enjoy a variety of activities, including a seated dance session by Paul Fosu, a performance by Magic San from All Around Magic, soulful guitar music by Sam Lekhfjorde, and piano melodies by Kay. Spontaneous Christmas songs by performer Mikey added a personal touch, while Santa Claus, gifted by KAD DLR, delighted attendees with his appearance. The event also offered a luxurious menu featuring sandwiches, mince pies, and an assortment of luxury cakes, biscuits, and chocolates.

Deborah Fitzpatrick, Community Outreach Manager at Mycenae House, said: “This party meant so much to our participants, many of whom face challenges in connecting with others, especially during the festive season. Thanks to Forterra’s generosity, we were able to create a memorable day filled with laughter, friendship, and warmth.

“The success of the Christmas party was also made possible by the generous contributions of KAD DLR, Ginkgo Financial, Simply Lunch, Dunelm, Paul Rhodes Bakery, and others. Special thanks go to Roger and Magic San, who have supported the initiative since 2017.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, commented: “It’s wonderful to see our Community Fund donation used to support such a meaningful event. Christmas should be a time of joy and togetherness, and Mycenae House’s work in creating this festive celebration aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering inclusive and thriving communities.”

The Forterra Community Fund enables charities, clubs, and organisations to apply for funding or building products to support projects that contribute positively to their local communities. To learn more, visit Forterra’s Community Fund page at https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund.