Football team sports new strip thanks to Northants asbestos consultancy

A local grassroots girls football team has started the 2024/25 season with a new strip thanks to asbestos consultancy Acorn Analytical Services.

The Northamptonshire based company funded the new kits for the Gregory Celtic Lionesses Under 10s team, who play in the Northampton and District Youth Alliance League.

Their logo, pride of place on the front of the Lionesses shirts, has already brought good luck for the girls, who have won their last two cup games without any goals conceded against them.

Gregory Celtic Lionesses coach Gary Saville said: “We are delighted to have the support of Acorn Analytical Services, and the new kits have been gratefully received by the girls.

Gregory Celtic Lionesses U10s team in their new kits

“Our squad are a spirited and talented team of girls who put so much effort into training and deserve the backing that these kits represent.

“Their passion for the game and their consideration for each other is a joy to be part of.”

Managing director Sam Savage said: “The opportunity to support local community groups is always welcomed here at Acorn. The effort and dedication that goes into organisations such as Gregory Celtic Lionesses and all grassroots football is something to be commended, and we are proud to back them with the new kits.

“The Gregory Celtic Lionesses manager is a good friend of our director, Neil Munro, and is based in Northamptonshire so was a perfect fit for us.

“We wish the team the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.”

For further information about Acorn Analytical Services visit www.acorn-as.com or call 0844 818 0895.