FoBRC volunteers in action

Moving up the slope

FoBRC National Volunteers Week 2nd – 8th June 2025 and National Cemeteries Week 7th – 15th June 2025

Friends of Billing Road Cemetery have been taking part in the above events.

We staged an exhibition in The Central Library, Abington Street, Northampton and we have been clearing the path in the cemetery.

During above weeks, our volunteers - members and non-members, have been at the cemetery come rain and shine to tidy up the path by hand rather than using weedkiller.

That's one area cleared!

We started at the main entrance on Billing Road and are gradually moving up the slope into the cemetery.

Hand weeding, rather than using weedkiller, is in keeping with our aim to enhance biodiversity in the cemetery and, due to this approach, we have also been able to clear debris that has built up over the years, to reveal some long forgotten original features.

The path clearing will continue throughout the summer and will be a regular feature of our future work in the cemetery. If you have some time to spare and would like to join us, please come along – dates and times will be available on our website or Facebook page.

Working in partnership with WNC and their contractors, idverde, we have now been given permission to plant on the footprint of the last building sited by the main entrance. This will take place later. Planting will be in a natural style, sympathetic to the original design. More information will available once we have this organised.

It's pouring with rain, but our volunteers are still smiling

For more information about FoBRC, please contact us - email [email protected] use the contact form on our website https://fobrc.org or message us on Facebook – Friends of Billing Road Cemetery

https://www.facebook.com/groups/6035200613275182/?ref=share_group_link or, if you are interested in joining us, please email [email protected] for more details or complete the membership form on our website and send it to the same email address.