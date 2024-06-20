Flag to be raised at Council offices to mark Windrush Day
People are invited to attend the ceremony in front of The Sessions House, Northampton, on Saturday June 22, gathering at 11.45am, where Bishop Donavan Allen will welcome attendees at 11:55 and the flag will be raised at midday. The Windrush flag will also be flying that day across all West Northamptonshire Council buildings.
Following the flag-raising, there will be a procession to the Royal & Derngate, where attendees can hear additional speeches and enjoy a musical performance.
Every year Windrush Day is celebrated on June 22 marking the arrival of several hundred passengers from the Caribbean at Tilbury Docks, London. Encouraged to migrate to rebuild post-war Britain, they became known as the Windrush generation.
First started in 2018, the day commemorates the arrival of HMT Windrush, celebrating the contributions and achievements of Caribbean migrants and their families.
“Windrush Day is an opportunity for the community to come together to commemorate the incredible contributions of the Windrush Generation to British society, and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage they have brought to this country.
“We honour their resilience, their sacrifices, and their determination in the face of adversity. As we Celebrate these heroes and sheroes, it is important that the second, third, fourth and fifth descendants see us recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone is valued and respected.
“Today, we pledge to continue to support and uplift the Windrush Generations legacy for generations to come.” Janet Gordon, Co-Founder of Northampton Windrush Generation and Descendant UK.
