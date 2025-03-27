Five-year-old Alex shines on the dance floor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Year One student at Moulton Primary School, Alex has shown extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion for dance. Training at Bespoke Ballroom under the guidance of Kristina Rihanoff, he has mastered multiple dance styles and is now preparing for two major competitions this April. With his natural charisma and love for performing, Alex is proving that age is no barrier to success on the dance floor.

At just five years old, Alex Covargic, a Year One student at Moulton Primary School, is proving that passion, dedication, and hard work have no age limit. While many children his age are just starting to explore hobbies, Alex is already making a name for himself in ballroom dancing. His journey, which began as a simple love for movement, has quickly turned into a promising path filled with competitions, performances, and countless hours of practice.

Alex trains at Bespoke Ballroom, a prestigious dance school renowned for its exceptional coaching and supportive environment. Under the expert guidance of Kristina Rihanoff, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Alex is receiving world-class instruction that not only hones his technical skills but also nurtures his passion for dance. Thanks to this remarkable coaching, Alex is mastering the cha-cha-cha, waltz, jive, and quickstep, all of which require agility, precision, and grace.

Alex Covargic proudly displays his medals and trophies after a successful dance competition.

What makes Alex’s journey even more exciting is that he competes both solo and with a partner. Alex shares the dance floor with his talented partner, Melissa, whose elegance and dedication complement his energy and passion, making them a remarkable duo in the world of ballroom dancing.

His hard work is already paying off.

In April, Alex will be competing in two major ballroom dance competitions: The South of England Championship and The Blackpool Open Junior & Juvenile Solo Championships.

For Alex, stepping onto the dance floor isn’t just about competing—it’s about expressing himself, having fun, and feeling the energy of the music.

Alex & Melissa - a dynamic duo bringing grace and passion to the dance floor.

We sat down with Alex to ask him a few quick questions about his love for dancing and his big dreams.

Q: What makes you happy when you’re dancing?

Alex: “When the music starts, I feel excited, and I like it when people clap for me!”

Q: What is your biggest dream in dancing?

Kristina Rihanoff, whose expert guidance helps him shine on the dance floor.

Alex: “I want to be on TV and win lots of big cups!”

With his natural talent, determination, and love for the stage, Alex has a bright future in ballroom dancing. Whether he’s training for a competition, performing for an audience, or simply dancing for the joy of it, he continues to grow and inspire those around him.

His journey is only just beginning, and many exciting opportunities lie ahead. One thing is certain—this young dancer is on the path to something special.

You can follow Alex’s incredible dance journey, competitions, and training highlights on Instagram: littledancer_alex.