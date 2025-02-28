Five inspirational women shortlisted for awards ahead of International Women’s Day

Five women have been shortlisted for this year’s Inspirational Women’s Awards which take place on International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March.

This year there were over 160 nominations submitted for the two categories; Community and Business. The winners will be announced at the event taking place at the Northampton Guildhall between 11am and 3pm.

The event is free to attend and will include performances from a Rock Choir, Bharatnatyam Dance Group and Starlight Stage School, beginners Cardio Boxing Fitness and Hormone Yoga Therapy Taster sessions, and stalls from local organisations.

Organised by the Women’s Forum at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) the awards publicly recognise and promote women who inspire, impacting the lives of others in their community or workplace.

The shortlisted women are:

Heather Thorburn

Heather is a dedicated volunteer making a profound impact in her community. She tirelessly supports vulnerable adults and families through her work at the Woodford Halse Community Larder, collecting and distributing food, clothing, and essentials to those in need. Beyond this, Heather provides mentorship and emotional support, helping people through difficult times by organising donations, securing food vouchers, and assisting with medical and social service appointments.

Jayne Arnold

Jayne has been a dedicated pillar of Noah’s Ark Playgroup for nearly 25 years, shaping the lives of countless children and inspiring future early years professionals through her mentorship and unwavering commitment. She leads a successful eco-school, runs a free gardening club, and promotes outdoor learning through forest school sessions, ensuring all children can explore nature. Jayne’s passion, perseverance, and dedication make her a truly inspirational figure in her community.

Jessica Morris

Jessica is a true trailblazer in health and social care, demonstrating resilience, compassion, and innovation throughout her career. Starting as a community carer at 16, she quickly advanced, becoming the youngest-ever registered care home manager at 22 and a regional director overseeing 10 care services by 25. Jessica’s passion for improving lives led her to found Morris Healthcare Group, focusing on compassionate home care and tackling loneliness through community events and well-being support.

Lisa Bryan

Lisa is a professional, caring, and inclusive leader at Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service. She actively participates in various prevention partnerships to enhance community safety and also manages the arson task force and Emergency Services Cadets and uses data to identify and engage at-risk youth, to reduce criminal activities. Her people skills make colleagues feel valued and she supports their development as well as significantly impacting her community by reducing harm and enhancing safety.

Louise Troy

Louise inspires positive change by helping young people explore creative careers and leading Semilong Green Spaces, a volunteer group creating a community garden. She transformed a littered area with upcycled tyre planters to reduce fly-tipping. Louise manages administrative tasks, secures funding, and recruits volunteers. Her teaching and makeup artist experience enable her to deliver community workshops. During the pandemic, she revitalised her community and she continues to uplift and inspire others through the Lumina Arts Alliance.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: "These awards shine a light on the incredible women who go above and beyond to support others, create opportunities, and make a lasting impact in their communities. Their dedication is truly inspiring, and I encourage everyone to join us at the event to celebrate their achievements and the powerful role women play in shaping West Northamptonshire."