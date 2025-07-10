Five charities to benefit from new textiles and clothing collections service

WNC HQ

Following a successful public vote, five local charities have been selected to benefit from a new doorstep recycling service launched earlier this year by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in partnership with Anglo Recycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which began in April, allows residents to book free collections of unwanted clothing, shoes, books, and other items for reuse and recycling. In addition to helping reduce waste, the service raises funds for local charities chosen by the community.

After over 3,500 votes were cast, the five charities with the most votes to receive donations from the scheme for 2025/26 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John’s Ambulance

Animals in Need Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service

Northamptonshire Search & Rescue

Cynthia Spencer Hospice

All funds raised since the launch have been held in a dedicated pot by Anglo Recycling and will soon be distributed to these charities.

The Council will refresh the list of eligible charities annually, giving more organisations and residents the opportunity to participate in future rounds.

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste, said:

“This initiative is a fantastic example of how small actions can make a big impact. By simply donating items you no longer need, you’re not only helping the environment through responsible recycling—you’re also directly supporting local charities that make a real difference in our communities. The response from residents and charities has been brilliant and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the vote.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recycling service offers a convenient way for residents to declutter while ensuring that every donation is either reused for its original purpose or responsibly recycled. It also empowers the community to directly support causes they care about.

For more information about the recycling service and how to book a collection, visit: Clothing collections | West Northamptonshire Council