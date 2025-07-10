Five charities to benefit from new textiles and clothing collections service
The initiative, which began in April, allows residents to book free collections of unwanted clothing, shoes, books, and other items for reuse and recycling. In addition to helping reduce waste, the service raises funds for local charities chosen by the community.
After over 3,500 votes were cast, the five charities with the most votes to receive donations from the scheme for 2025/26 are:
- St John’s Ambulance
- Animals in Need Northamptonshire
- Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service
- Northamptonshire Search & Rescue
- Cynthia Spencer Hospice
All funds raised since the launch have been held in a dedicated pot by Anglo Recycling and will soon be distributed to these charities.
The Council will refresh the list of eligible charities annually, giving more organisations and residents the opportunity to participate in future rounds.
Cllr Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste, said:
“This initiative is a fantastic example of how small actions can make a big impact. By simply donating items you no longer need, you’re not only helping the environment through responsible recycling—you’re also directly supporting local charities that make a real difference in our communities. The response from residents and charities has been brilliant and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the vote.”
The recycling service offers a convenient way for residents to declutter while ensuring that every donation is either reused for its original purpose or responsibly recycled. It also empowers the community to directly support causes they care about.
For more information about the recycling service and how to book a collection, visit: Clothing collections | West Northamptonshire Council