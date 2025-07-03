Fitness, fundraising & cake: Fit 4 Purpose supports The Lewis Foundation

Participants gave their all for a great cause.

Local gym Fit 4 Purpose is celebrating the success of its recent Cancer Benefit Challenge, which saw fitness fans and their supporters come together last month to raise an incredible £986 for The Lewis Foundation.

The high-energy team event brought together participants of all fitness levels to tackle six fun and challenging stations, designed to test strength, teamwork and stamina. Alongside the challenge, a cake stall kept spectators and competitors well-fuelled, with all proceeds going directly to The Lewis Foundation, a Northampton-based charity that provides over 2,000 free gift packs each month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region.

Nick Archer from Fit 4 Purpose Training said: "We wanted to create an event that brought people together through fitness while giving something back to our local community. The response has been fantastic. Everyone got stuck in, had fun and raised a brilliant amount for such an important cause. And this is just the beginning as we’re already planning more activities for later this year to keep supporting The Lewis Foundation and the incredible work it does."

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, added: "We’re so grateful to everyone at Fit 4 Purpose and every single person who took part or bought a cake. Events like this mean we can continue to bring comfort and support to adult cancer patients when they need it most. Every squat, sprint and slice of cake has made a real difference."

For more information about the work of The Lewis Foundation visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected] .