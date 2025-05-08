First female past the post raises much-needed funds for Equilore charity

Another White horse!

The first female to finish last weekend’s gruelling 33-mile Marlborough Downs Challenge, Equilore founder, Dr Loes Koorenhof, has raised £2500 towards the cost of extensive veterinary surgery for one of the charity’s much-loved herd, Giddy

Equilore is a charity specialising in equine-facilitated therapy and learning, based in Croughton and covering Oxfordshire, Northants and Bucks. Therapy pony, Giddy, has undergone surgery and still needs treatment after sustaining an injury over Easter and deeply cutting open her leg.

Loes smashed the challenge in 5 hours 48 mins at the weekend and covered 53km of offroad tracks, climbing over 3000 feet. A fitting run as also known White Horse Trail – same colour as Giddy after a bath! If you would like to donate towards Giddy’s recovery please click on: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/equilore-run