Firefighters bring joy and safety advice to Collingtree Park residents

Residents and staff at Collingtree Park Care Home were thrilled to welcome members of the White Watch team from Mereway Fire Station for a special visit filled with friendly conversation, fire safety advice, and plenty of delicious treats.

The visit was organised by Martin, the home’s enthusiastic Activities Lead, as part of the home’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and resident wellbeing.

The firefighters spent the afternoon chatting with residents about fire safety in the home, their training routines, and their experiences in the Fire Brigade. Many residents enjoyed learning about the different career paths that led each firefighter to join the service.

No visit to Collingtree Park would be complete without some home-baked refreshments, and Chef Tamara rose to the occasion with her famous cakes and sausage rolls.

The firefighters enjoyed tea and cake alongside the residents and were delighted to take some extra sausage rolls back to the station for their colleagues.

“We’re so grateful to the White Watch team for taking the time to visit us,” said Eva Dominguez , Operations Manager at Collingtree Park Care Home. “Our residents loved chatting with them and hearing about life in the Fire Brigade. It was a fun and educational afternoon that brought smiles all around.”

The White Watch team promised to return soon especially for another helping of Chef Tamara’s sausage rolls!

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.