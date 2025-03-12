Fire service leader going extra mile to keep public safe wins special recognition award

A female leader from the Fire Service has won an award for taking strides to reduce harm and enhance public safety.

Head of Prevention for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), Lisa Bryan, has been celebrated with a West Northamptonshire Council Inspirational Woman award for always going the extra mile to engage at-risk youth, manage the Arson Task Force and Emergency Services Cadets.

Lisa was shortlisted from a list of five candidates at a ceremony hosted at the Northampton Guildhall on Saturday March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

She said: “I’m so grateful to win this award as I feel it reflects how hard women in emergency services work.

Lisa Bryan, Head of Prevention at Northamptonshire Fire, is pictured with her award.

“I’m continually inspired and empowered by my female colleagues who work tirelessly to protect the public.

“There is more work for us to do as a Fire Service, but our mission is to keep taking huge strides to improve our workforce diversity and inclusive culture.”

The senior leader learned of her surprise nomination just last week after Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson put her forward for the award, citing how hard she works to make her colleagues and team feel valued.

Lisa launched her career with NFRS in 2001, joining as a supervisor in community safety.

Now, having worked her way up to the Strategic Leadership Team 23 years later, she helps to oversee that fire prevention themes reach communities by leading her teams to deliver targeted information on fire, road, and water safety.