Final Countdown for Commsave’s 321 Campaign

With just two days to go, Northamptonshire credit union Commsave is urging residents across the region to act now – with its high-profile 321 campaign drawing to a close at midnight on Wednesday, May 1.

Launched on January 1, 2025, the campaign has attracted widespread attention and community engagement, with more than 1,260 new members joining the credit union in just four months. All of these new members, along with existing members who referred someone new, are automatically entered into Commsave’s 321 Prize Draw, with prizes of £3,000, £2,000 and £1,000 up for grabs.

Commsave, a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union based in Northampton, has invested heavily in this initiative, with promotional buses travelling across Northamptonshire and a county-wide radio campaign airing on Heart Radio. The goal has been to raise awareness of Commsave’s services and help more people access fair and affordable finance.

Interim CEO Richard Munro said: “Since launching the 321 campaign we’ve welcomed more than 1,260 new members – a fantastic response that shows how many people are looking for a safe, ethical alternative when it comes to managing their money. Our message has been clear from the start: ‘You are more than your credit score’.

“We’re now into the final countdown. The campaign closes at midnight on 1st May, so there’s still time for anyone who hasn’t yet joined Commsave to become a member and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize.”

The campaign comes at a time when the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit local communities hard. Commsave has long championed financial wellbeing, offering savings accounts, affordable loans, and practical money advice – all underpinned by a commitment to supporting members, not profiting from them.

Richard continued: “We’re proud to be a trusted financial partner for so many local families. The 321 campaign has helped shine a light on the work we do – from financial education blogs and webinars, to dedicated support from our Member Solutions Team.

“If you or someone you know could benefit from joining, don’t miss this final opportunity. It takes just minutes to join online, and you’ll automatically be entered into our prize draw.”

The 321 campaign rewards both new members and existing ones who make a referral – helping grow Commsave’s reach and impact. The draw will take place shortly after the campaign closes, and winners will be contacted directly.

Join Commsave or make a referral before midnight on May 1 to be in with a chance to win. Visit the website.