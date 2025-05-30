Final chance to visit Northampton Saints heritage exhibition

The showcase, which final day runs from 10am-3pm on Saturday 31st May, was open over selective dates in May at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and honoured the players, supporters and moments that help shape the future of Northampton Saints.

Made possible by funding from The National Lottery Heritage fund, Northampton Saints Foundation’s heritage department have been researching all 287 Saintsmen who played during this era, as well as documenting key moments, recording oral histories, digitising and cataloguing memorabilia.

Now, for the first time since the project began two years ago, the public have the opportunity to step back in time, exploring hidden stories, unseen memorabilia, and key archival materials.

The 1950s and 1960s marked an iconic period for the Saints, defined by local derbies, emerging rugby stars, and legendary tours. Visitors can immerse themselves in this history through recorded oral histories from past players and supporters, bringing the era of muddy boots, fearless tackles, and iconic passion back to life.

During the exhibition, the club also welcomed a number of former Northampton Saints players, including Geoff Allen, Bob Taylor, Bob Kottler and John Shurvinton, who were able to reconnect and reminisce fond memories from the golden era.

Clare Clarke, the Foundation’s Heritage Lead has been a driving force in the project leading a team of volunteers “This has been such a unique opportunity for fans and history enthusiasts to relive the glory days and gain deeper insights into the club’s past. As part of the project, we have researched a 20-year period of the club’s history, recorded over 25 hours of oral histories, and digitised and catalogued over 2000 archive items. We have loved sharing some of the stories and findings. Welcoming former players was a really special moment too.”

“The 1950s and 1960s were a golden age for Northampton Saints, with legendary figures such as Jeff Butterfield, Dickie Jeeps, Bob Taylor and David Powell to name a few, making their mark on the sport both at club and international level”.