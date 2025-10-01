Festive feet wanted! Schools and students encouraged to sign up for Santa Fun Run

The Lewis Foundation is encouraging schools and students across the county to sign up for this year’s Santa Fun Run on Saturday 7th December, helping to raise vital funds to support adults undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Northampton, the festive run gives participants the chance to complete either a 5km or 2.5km route, with a free Santa suit provided for every runner, walker or jogger taking part.

Building on its work with schools and colleges across Northamptonshire, this year, The Lewis Foundation is focusing on encouraging younger people and families to give back at Christmas. To make it easier for schools and families to get involved, the charity will cover the entry fee for every personwho signs up to take part on its behalf. In return, runners are asked to raise a minimum of £36 each (excluding Gift Aid), which is enough to fund 10 gift packs filled with comfort items and essentials for adult cancer patients in hospital.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “The Santa Fun Run is a brilliant way for everyone to come together, enjoy a festive day out and make a real difference in their community. Every £36 raised will directly impact the lives of people facing cancer, providing comfort and joy at a very difficult time, and we hope to see loads of children and young people sign up to take part in the run to raise much-needed funds for The Lewis Foundation.”

Speedy Santas!

The charity hopes to see schools, student groups and families rally together this December, donning their Santa suits and helping to spread Christmas cheer while raising funds for an important cause.

Anyone interested in joining Team Lewis Foundation for the Santa Fun Run can sign up at: https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/tlfsantafunrun25and The Lewis Foundation will help to set up Just Giving pages for fundraising.