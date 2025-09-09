FCC Environment helps to ensure Sixfields all set for Women’s Rugby World Cup

FCC ensuring Sixfields is all set for Women's Rugby World Cup.

West Northamptonshire Council has expressed its gratitude to all the community groups and contractors who made sure the area of Sixfields was in top condition to welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which saw six matches take place at Franklin’s Gardens stadium between 24th August and 7th September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FCC Environment were amongst the contractors, community groups and volunteers, who committed time to complete an intensive clean-up operation, focusing particularly on areas around Franklin’s Gardens.

Sixfields, the land in which Franklin’s Gardens sits, has mixed land ownership. FCC Environment operates the Household Waste Recycling Centre (“HWRC”) ; one of six they operate as part of a 15-year Contract with West Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Walsh, Contract Manager and the Team at FCC worked to ensure Sixfields appeared spotless ahead of the England vs Samoa game being played on Saturday 30th August 2025.

FCC ensuring Sixfields is all set for Women's Rugby World Cup.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup is being hosted at Franklin’s Gardens and spans August through September 2025.

Alex Walsh, Contract Manager, FCC Environment said, “I’m really proud of the work of our team to prepare the England vs Samoa game on Saturday 30th August. Our Team’s diligent work prepared the area for increased public focus and allowed supporters to gather safely to celebrate the event. I’d like to thank each member of our crew for their tireless efforts.”

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see the area around Franklin’s Gardens looking its best as we welcome such a prestigious event. My thanks go to FCC Environment, Veolia, Kier and their dedicated teams, and the Wombles, for the tremendous work in preparing Sixfields ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Their efforts showcase the pride we have in West Northamptonshire and our commitment to providing clean, safe and welcoming spaces for both residents and visitors.”