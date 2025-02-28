Farthinghoe residents invited to find out more about traffic solutions at upcoming event

By Rebecca Hutson
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:24 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST

Residents in Farthinghoe will be encouraged to attend an event next month to hear first-hand about options to tackle traffic issues through the centre of their village.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) remains committed to finding an alternative way to reducing heavy congestion and resolve a pinch-point for large vehicles on the A422 after long-standing proposals for a bypass continue to lack the funding support required from the Government.

People living in the village are now being urged to find out more about the solutions being proposed at a drop-in event on Monday, 10 March between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Farthinghoe Village Hall.

Those who are unable to attend the event can also find out more and provide feedback via our online survey.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport: “As a Council we have always acknowledged that as well as the number of vehicles going through the village, the pinch point where large vehicles have collided on several occasions does need to be resolved.

“The opportunity to deliver a bypass around Farthinghoe has been studied over many years, however the benefits of such a scheme do not meet the government’s requirements and they have been clear that funding for the scheme will not be considered.

“I’d encourage residents to attend the drop-in event to find out more about the alternative options being presented, however those who cannot attend are also invited to find out more and share their views on our online survey.”

Link to Online Survey:

westnorthants.citizenspace.com/highways/e147a8eb/

