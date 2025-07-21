Farm safety week: Northamptonshire farmers support community, collaboration and closing the care gap with bleed control kits

Farm Safety Week ambassador and non-profit founder Milly Fyfe has welcomed a group of farmers to Orchard Farm, Yelvertoft, Northamptonshire to celebrate the installation of a 24-7 access public bleed control cabinet.

Local company Turtle Medical which manufactures the cabinets and produces the original emergency bleed control kits on behalf of The Daniel Baird Foundation was also invited to the event to demonstrate how to use the trauma kit components. Farm Safety Week 2025 started on Monday 21 July, and runs to Friday 25 July.

The event took place at Ms Fyfe’s newly launched The Countryside Kitchen, a non-profit farm-to-fork educational classroom, based on her working Northamptonshire farm. The bleed control cabinet has been installed on the exterior of The Countryside Kitchen, on Wards Lane, Yelvertoft.

Not only will the emergency bleed control kit serve Ms Fyfe and her husband at Orchard Farm and people who attend her growing and cooking workshops at The Countryside Kitchen, but it will also safeguard the whole village community in the event of a catastrophic bleed injury.

A person can bleed out and die in as little as three minutes. Yelvertoft is 16 miles from Northampton General Hospital and 20 miles from University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, which have A&E departments.

The Daniel Baird Foundation bleed control kits were created with West Midlands Ambulance Service after Daniel was fatally stabbed in Birmingham and contain items like combat-grade haemostatic gauze, which clots blood upon application. The kits are used across the country on a weekly basis to control bleed injuries incurred by accidents and falls, as well as violent incidents.

Milly Fyfe, farming influencer and founder of The Countryside Kitchen, said: “Inviting Turtle Medical here to educate local farmers about The Daniel Baird Foundation bleed control kits in our brand-new classroom space felt like a great thing to organise for Farm Safety Week. It’s an honour to represent the Farm Safety Foundation as an ambassador and to support The Daniel Baird Foundation.

“Naturally, I hope it’s never needed, but I love how this simple cabinet and kit has the power to potentially save a life in our little village of Yelvertoft. I hope to inspire other farmers to collaborate with their communities, but I can also see how these compact bleed control kits would be perfect to keep onboard our farming vehicles. Having such emergency equipment close to hand when out in the fields could be vital.”

Mike Dowson, founder and director of Turtle Medical, added: “Once again, the emergency bleed control kits designed by The Daniel Baird Foundation and produced by us in Northamptonshire are bringing people together in the name of health, safety and community care. Our farming customers often have our small and large trauma kits inside vehicles and buildings, but we’re delighted that Milly wanted to install a public cabinet so the kit would be accessible to community. I’d like to wish her the very best of luck since opening The Countryside Kitchen recently too; we support any education to improve health and wellbeing, whether that’s based around food and farming or emergency first aid.”

Dicky Morris from Glebe Farm attended the event and said: “The demonstration of the bleed control kit was very interesting, and I think it’s a fantastic idea for a farm to have a public access cabinet on its boundary. We have a bridal path running past ours, so I’ve put my order in tonight for one with a defibrillator and bleed control kit. They will be on hand for us and the village. Rural communities must think about the time it could take for an ambulance to arrive, so this has been an eye opener, and I support this community-led approach.”

Danielle Micklewrite, a Yelvertoft resident, added: “It’s really good that we will have this medical emergency resource in Yelvertoft. I saw that one was recently used on someone’s head after a fall, and I have accident prone children. I should think this will bring many members of our community peace of mind, especially the elderly, as well as farm workers who use dangerous equipment.”

The Daniel Baird Foundation was established after Daniel Baird was stabbed and murdered in Digbeth on 8 July 2017. It worked with the West Midlands Ambulance Service to create the original bleed control kits, which Turtle Medical produce.

For more information about The Daniel Baird Foundation, visit www.controlthebleed.org.uk.

For more information about Turtle’s bleed control cabinets, defib cabinets and the equipment to place inside, please visit www.turtlemedical.co.uk or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.