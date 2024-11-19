Far Cotton Community Safety & wellbeing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council and Cllr Emma Roberts (WNC) are excited to announce a Community Safety & wellbeing Day on Saturday, November 23, with an emphasis on flood safety.

This event aims to bring together local organisations keen to share knowledge on keeping safe, happy and healthy, as well as an appearance from ‘Flood Mary’: a renowned expert on the topic of flood resilience.

Cllr Emma Roberts, WNC, is delighted again to partner with the Community Council on this event.

“Residents always make contact for support in times of heavy rain and the history of the area with flooding gives many cause for concern. Events like this give invaluable advice and help communities prepare," she said.

The 'Flood Pod' - a mobile unit showcasing flood prevention techniques.

Far Cotton has experienced several significant flooding events over the years. Major floods were recorded in 1912, 1939, 1947, and during Easter 1998, when the River Nene and other nearby watercourses overtopped following prolonged heavy rainfall.

More recent incidents include surface water flooding in 2017 and 2018, affecting numerous properties and roads in the area.

These events highlight the importance of being prepared and informed about flood safety. Flood Mary will be joined by the ‘flood pod’ – a mobile unit showcasing a variety of flood-prevention tools and techniques. Mary will also be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have around flooding.

The Community Council’s Chair, John Bright said: “Far Cotton and Delapre has experienced severe flooding, particularly in April 1998, and again in May 2018. The impact of flooding on the lives of people, homes, businesses, and the community as a whole can be devastating.

Poster for the event

"Therefore, I would urge anybody who is worried about flooding in the local area to come along and hear some expert advice on the topic of flood prevention and recovery. It will also be an opportunity to share any other concerns you may have, including safety with the community council and local neighbourhood policing team. "

The event is free and open to all residents of Far Cotton, Delapre and surrounding areas.

For more information, please contact Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council at [email protected] or visit our website www.farcottonanddelapre-cc.gov.uk.