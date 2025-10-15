Families invited to the opening of four new Family Hubs launching in West Northamptonshire

Parents and carers are invited to bring their children and young people to explore West Northamptonshire Council’s new Family Hubs in Upton, Moulton, Daventry and Kingsthorpe.

Opening during October and November, the hubs will offer support for families with children at all stages - from prebirth into childhood through to the age of 19 (or 25 for those with additional needs).

Launch events for the new hubs will take place on the following dates:

Upton : 25 October 2025, 11am to 2pm, Upton Meadows Family Hub Barring St, Upton, Northampton, NN5 4DD

: 25 October 2025, 11am to 2pm, Upton Meadows Family Hub Barring St, Upton, Northampton, NN5 4DD Moulton : 1 November, 9:30-11:30am, Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill Reedings, Northampton NN3 7AX

: 1 November, 9:30-11:30am, Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill Reedings, Northampton NN3 7AX Daventry : 15 November 2025, 11am – 3pm Daventry Family Hub, Staverton Road, Daventry, NN11 4EY

: 15 November 2025, 11am – 3pm Daventry Family Hub, Staverton Road, Daventry, NN11 4EY Kingsthorpe: 22 November 2025, 11am -3pm Kingsthorpe Family Hub, St. Davids Rd, Northampton NN2 7QJ

The hubs will expand on the services already being offered in these buildings, allowing people to access a wide range of services including parenting support, early years activities, baby classes, health advice, half-term activities and more. Alongside this the team will be able to signpost families to services to support school age children and young people.

Each will be tailored to meet the needs of the local community, and staff will work alongside the community organisations and health partners already using these spaces.

The expansion of this scheme follows the success of the first Family Hub at The Forum in Towcester, as part of the Council’s commitment to supporting children and families across West Northamptonshire.

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children’s, Families and Education said: "This is a really exciting time and a huge step forward in making West Northants a great place to grow up. The expansion of our Family Hubs model continues to build on the work underway to help make West Northamptonshire a place where children, young people and families thrive, with these hubs offering families a space to connect, find information and enjoy time together.

“We’ve listened to our communities about the locations of these hubs and what people would like to see from them. The new hubs help us to make best use of existing community buildings, saving taxpayers' money and expanding and improving the offer for families at those locations. We’re excited to be working alongside partners to provide further activities, advice and information in areas where needed, helping to ensure families can access a range of support in one place. Our team aren’t here to duplicate offers but only add to what is available ensuring that families have lots of choice where they live and our Towcester Family Hub is a proven example of this.”

Opening hours and activities will vary by location, and are subject to change over the coming months, based on visitor feedback. Please note Moulton, Upton and Kingsthorpe are smaller sites, with Daventry offering a similar service to the first hub in Towcester.

New sessions will begin the Monday following each launch event. Full timetables and updates will be available soon at Family Hubs.