Families in West Northamptonshire set to benefit from more face-to-face activities and support this Autumn

Families across West Northamptonshire will benefit from further face-to-face support and activities, as the next phase of Family Hubs are set to open this autumn.

Following on from the already thriving Family Hub in Towcester, a further four sites will open their doors to parents, children and young people in Daventry, Upton, Moulton and Kingsthorpe in the coming months, improving their access to information, support and guidance as well as a range of activities in a setting local to them.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) plans to open more hubs across its communities is a core focus of the new Family Help Strategy, which sets out how the Council will work with partners to improve access to early support and help so it can prevent escalation or crisis intervention down the line. The draft strategy will be discussed by Cabinet at its meeting next week (Monday 13 October).

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Improving early support, guidance and information for families and young people is one of our administration’s top priorities as we work to deliver upon the ambitions of One West Northants plan to make our area the best place to grow up. It is essential we get this early support right and these new family hub sites are a great step in achieving this, with our Towcester Family Hub being a fantastic example of the positive impact they can have.

“The Family Help strategy sets out to do just this and has had incredible involvement and feedback from many families and stakeholders across West Northants. This strategy further strengthens the work underway and sets the direction of how together with our partners, we can continue to build the support available to help create a strong structure of family help and prevention, making West Northamptonshire the best place to grow up.”

Family Hubs will offer services for children, young people and their parents from pre-birth to 19 years, and up to 25 years for those with additional needs. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of bookable and drop-in sessions, as well as speak to a range of professionals from health, education and support organisations. In addition, many activities will be available from sensory and baby massage, to starting preparation, school holidays craft sessions as well as spaces for young people to utilise and unwind.

Alongside the Family Hub sites opening, the proposed Family Help strategy sets out a bold and collaborative vision to make West Northamptonshire a Child Friendly Place where children and families thrive through timely, joined-up support. It aims to transform how services work together to prevent crisis, promote resilience, and improve outcomes for children and young people to make West Northamptonshire the best place to grow up.

To read the cabinet paper please click here. To find out more information about the family hubs please visit the West Northamptonshire Family Hubs website.