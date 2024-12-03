Families all moved in at first phase of Northampton affordable homes development

Interior of a typical Platform Home Ownership property.

All homes have been moved into at an affordable development in Northampton, as Platform Home Ownership celebrates its successful collaboration with Vistry.

The housing association played a key part in meeting the demand for affordable housing on the outskirts of the town, with the Norwood Farm development providing 17 homes through Shared Ownership in partnership with the five-star developer.

Shared Ownership has continued to become a more viable route onto the property ladder, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year.

The tenure allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The development, just four miles west of the town centre, boasts a charming collection of high-quality affordable homes in a variety of styles, with two-, three- and four-bedroom properties now occupied across terraced, semi-detached and detached compositions.

Expertly crafted by Vistry Group and designed with the modern homebuyer in mind, the versatile homes at the development provide the ideal space for a variety of homeseekers to settle into, with an intriguing blend of the rural countryside and the amenities provided by a bustling, historical town.

Sarah Williams, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “We’re passionate about providing affordable routes onto the property ladder across a variety of great places to live.

“Norwood Farm has proved to be hugely popular development, and our partnership with Vistry reassures both us and our buyers that they’re settling down in high-quality homes in this charming location.

“Shared Ownership is increasingly becoming a more viable way of working towards owning your home outright, so to help so many people towards that goal while increasing education around the scheme has been fantastic.”

Norwood Farm is situated a short drive from junction 16 of the M1 motorway near Harpole, meaning London, the West Midlands and the north are accessible via road, while Northampton train station has direct rail services to the capital, Birmingham and other larger settlements.

Northampton itself is rich in amenities, with two major sports teams in Northampton Town FC and Northampton Saints, one of the country’s most successful Rugby Union teams based in the town. The town is also steeped in history and cultural significance, and often referred to as the men’s shoe making capital of the world.

Immediately west of the development, residents can enjoy the idyllic Northamptonshire countryside, with many fields, parks and charming villages nearby for families and dogwalkers to enjoy many outdoor pursuits.

Harpole is serviced by a number of schools within a short distance, including Harpole Primary School and Duston School for secondary-aged children, both of which were rated as Good in their most recent Ofsted reports.

Platform currently has Shared Ownership homes available at Staverton Lodge in Daventry. For more information, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/staverton-lodge-daventry or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.