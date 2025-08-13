Falls prevention classes for cancer patients to boost people's ‘health, confidence and independence’

Michelle Lewis has been running strength and balance classes in the Northampton area for four years

Free falls prevention classes for cancer patients and those in remission are set to launch on September 3.

The new sessions will take place between 1.30-3pm at The Elgar Centre in High Street, Upton.

Aimed at helping people maintain good health and improve their mobility, they will be offered to those with cancer, and people in remission, for free as part of a new partnership between fitness group, Step Forward With Lewis CIC, and The Lewis Foundation, which delivers gifts to cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands.

Michelle Lewis, from Step Forward With Lewis CIC, said: "These strength and balance classes make a real difference to people's health, confidence and independence.

"The exercises we teach not only prevent falls, but help people carry out everyday tasks and boost their recovery levels. By increasing someone's flexibility, strength and balance, these classes can transform lives.”

The classes will be led by Michelle, who is a fully qualified strength and balance instructor. As such, she can teach later life training to allow older people to avoid falls, maintain good health and remain independent.

Clinical trials have shown that with such training, the number of falls in older people is reduced, and injuries from those falls is also reduced.

The aim of the new sessions to help those with cancer with their recovery, boosting their levels of independence and confidence.

Attendees should expect a warm welcome and a relaxing atmosphere, where they will be taught exercises based on their health and fitness levels.

Classes will run for 45 minutes from 1.30pm to 2.15pm and then there will be social time afterwards, where attendees can purchase refreshments from The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop.

The sessions will be free thanks to the generosity of fundraisers who raised more than £1,000 at a recent quiz night. They will run throughout September, with scope to continue beyond then.

People can sign up by emailing [email protected] or via this link: https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/strengthandbalancewithsfwl