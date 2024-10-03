Explorer Scouts are growing in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Explorers are growing in Northampton.

Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) offers over 250 different activities, ranging from abseiling to geo-caching, hiking to pioneering and skating to water rockets. There are activities to suit everyone.

Laura said, “We get the opportunity to plan our programme, organise and run some of the activities and learn valuable life skills. I was involved in planning a cooking evening and this involved budgeting, planning the menu, getting the ingredients, ensuring the equipment was available and advising everybody in the unit so they knew what they were doing. The outcome was some great meals were cooked and I went home with a smile on my face as the evening had gone so well.”

Matthew said, “I’ve taken several opportunities to go out of my comfort zone. These included planning a night hike and the following week go ice skating. Both gave me opportunities to develop different skills and gave me lots of confidence as I’d never done them before.”

Volunteer Matt said “Scouting gives young people the confidence and encouragement to try new activities. They just need the opportunities and a friendly, safe and supportive place to discover their talents. As a volunteer, we can help provide those opportunities for them to learn and develop.” Matt added, “Young people will learn and develop skills for life which include leadership, teamwork, social skills, planning, confidence and resilience.”

Volunteers also get the opportunity to have fun. David said, “We get the opportunity to help young people learn new skills, give them the encouragement to try new activities and give them the chance to learn by trying to do things. We also share our knowledge, hobbies and interests with them.” He added, “The success of the young people is strongly influenced by the supportive leaders, who are all volunteers.”

At Explorers you'll get the chance to dream big, find your place in the world and make memories to last a lifetime. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

For further information about joining Explorers in Northampton, either as a young person or as a volunteer, please contact [email protected]