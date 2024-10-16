Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the country’s best performing colleges is opening its doors to prospective students during a series of Open Events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the country’s best performing colleges is opening its doors to prospective students during a series of Open Events.

Northampton College was rated the country’s fifth best college for 16 to 18-year-old education and training and 10th for its adult provision – cementing its position as the leading provider of Further Education in the Midlands – in this year’s National Achievement Rates Tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now welcoming applications for 2025/26 and to help prospective students discover what their lives could be like at Northampton College it will host a series of Open Events at its campuses in Northampton and Daventry.

Northampton College is hosting a series of Open Events for prospective students in November

Visitors will be able to learn about the College’s wide range of courses, explore its state-of-the-art classrooms, lecture theatres, workshops, salons and studios, meet staff and see work produced by current students.

Principal Jason Lancaster said: “Year on year more students are turning to Northampton College to help them reach their potential.

“We have a fantastic range of full-time practical and technical courses, T Levels, Apprenticeships and A Levels which are delivered by a hugely experienced team of teachers in state-of-the-art facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to say that 96 per cent of our students pass their qualifications and 94 per cent progress to further study or employment.

“In addition to this we offer a comprehensive enrichment programme, including a wide range of activities and day trips. These opportunities give our students the chance to have fun and boost their self-confidence and also help them to demonstrate to future employers and universities that they are motivated and have leadership, teamwork and time management skills as well as good grades.”

Open Events will be held simultaneously at Northampton College’s Booth Lane and Lower Mounts campuses from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 9, and from 5pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 13. An Open Event will also be held at the College’s Daventry campus from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 19.

The College has created a School Leavers Mini Guide to Courses and Apprenticeships 2025/26 which can be accessed at https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/documents/student-information/course-guides

To book a place on a Northampton College Open Event, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/open-events