Experts invited to submit expression of interest to join new Housing Delivery Board

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is inviting expressions of interest from industry experts and key stakeholders to join its newly established Housing Delivery Board, aimed at addressing the urgent need for affordable quality housing across the area.

The creation of the Housing Delivery Board follows the launch of WNC’s Affordable Housing Delivery Plan www.westnorthants.gov.uk/housing-strategies-and-policies/affordable-homes-delivery-plan, which was launched at WNC’s Affordable Housing Summit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/stakeholders-discuss-future-plans-affordable-housing-west-northamptonshire attended by key partners and stakeholders in November 2024. This strategic initiative responds to the government’s recently introduced mandatory housing target of over 2,500 new homes per year in West Northamptonshire.

With over 5,000 households in the past year approaching the Council for support due to homelessness or the threat of homelessness, and a growing housing register demand, WNC is determined to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes. The Council’s latest assessment indicates a need for around 1,100 affordable homes annually - double the expected 550 completions this year.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We are facing a significant housing challenge, and the Housing Delivery Board is central to driving forward our ambitious plans.

“We’re excited to collaborate with experts from across the housing sector to break down barriers, attract investment, and deliver high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of our growing communities. This initiative represents an important step in shaping a future where more residents have access to a safe, secure, and affordable home.”

The Board, chaired by experienced industry leader Nick Ebbs, will comprise approximately eight members from a range of sectors, including housebuilders, developers, registered providers, land promoters, property agents, and urban design specialists. This diverse membership aims to foster innovative approaches to housing delivery and quality enhancement.

The key objectives of the Housing Delivery Board include:

Supporting WNC in meeting government housing targets and addressing delivery challenges.

Collaborating with the private sector and registered providers to increase both market and affordable housing supply.

Enhancing housing quality standards to create better homes and communities.

Monitoring housing delivery performance and driving continuous improvement.

Board members will serve a three-year term, with 4-6 meetings annually. Their contributions will be on an honorary basis, apart from reimbursement of reasonable travel and expenses.

Interested applicants are invited to submit their CV and a supporting statement detailing their relevant skills and expertise by 20 January, 2025. Register your interest here