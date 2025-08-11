Every dog has its day: Care home residents welcome animals in need Northamptonshire

The dog show aimed to raise awareness about the many dogs in rescue centres and encourage people to consider adopting from shelters and rescue homes. Animals in Need goes beyond just rescuing and rehoming dogs; they also help sick, trapped, and injured wild and domestic animals, ranging from hedgehogs to donkeys!

Residents had a fantastic time mingling with dog owners and learning about various breeds and their unique characteristics. It sparked fond memories of pets from their past and offered interesting insights into the lives of dogs and puppies. The competition featured a variety of categories, from “Cutest Puppy” to “Best in Show,” leaving the judges with a challenging task when it came to selecting an overall winner!

Brampton View's talented chef, Glenn Coombs, recently delighted the Animal in Need team with an exquisite all-vegan buffet. The spread was met with both amazement and joy, as team members enthusiastically praised the delicious offerings and expressed their gratitude to the chef for his culinary skills.

To further enhance the day's charm, a steam train—operating exclusively on weekends—made several stops nearby, captivating the attention of both residents and local visitors. This unique combination of delightful cuisine and nostalgic train rides created a memorable experience for everyone involved.

This event showcases the importance of community engagement and highlights the culinary creativity that can cater to diverse dietary preferences. Such initiatives not only foster a sense of togetherness but also encourage a greater appreciation for plant-based dining. As always, we look forward to more events that bring joy and connection to our community.

Annie Marriott, the Manager of Animals in Need, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thank you so much for having us! We all had such a lovely day and met some truly wonderful people. The buffet was amazing and so kind of you.”

Local resident Coral shared her experience, saying, “My daughter and I had a lovely day. She enjoyed sharing ‘Teddy’ with the residents, and it’s so wonderful to see how loved and cared for they all are.”

Home Service Advisor, Louise Ramage, noted, “Our residents absolutely loved the dog show and meeting the owners. Many of them have owned dogs in their past, so it was heart-warming to hear their stories about the mischievous and endearing antics of their beloved pets.”

Brampton View resident Kate Sage reflected on her lifelong love for dogs, sharing, “I’ve always had dogs since I was a child, and they are such wonderful companions. I love how funny and loyal they are. Today has been delightful, allowing me to reminisce about all the dogs I’ve cherished. I still have three dogs, and my family brings them to visit me here at the home. They’re all such characters!”

In the end, the event was a heart-warming celebration of the bond between humans and dogs, showcasing the joy and love that these remarkable animals bring into our lives.

