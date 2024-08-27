Every dog has its day - care home residents celebration National Dog Day

Dog Show

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton got up close and personal with some furry friends when they celebrated all the wonderful things about man’s best friend for National Dog Day.

National Dog Day is an annual event to raise awareness of the number of dogs in rescue centres and to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters and dog homes.

Residents had a brilliant time reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about dogs and puppies. Brampton View hosted a Dog Show with staff, relatives and members off the local community bringing along their four-legged friends to compete in a number of classes! Residents from the home judged the visiting dogs and awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd for 10 different classes and thoroughly enjoyed watching the dogs play and show off their best tricks.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their dogs had got up to and see all the visiting dogs playing during the event.

Judith, a resident said: “I have always had a dog, we had them when I was growing up and they are such good company, I love how funny and loyal they are. We have had such a nice day remembering all the dogs we have known and loved. They are all such characters.”