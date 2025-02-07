Event organisers urged to mark Great Fire of Northampton anniversary

Community groups and event organisers have been encouraged to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton as part of their plans for 2025.

Flames ripped through the streets of Northampton in 1675, destroying 700 of the 850 buildings in the town centre and claiming 11 lives.

To observe the anniversary, cultural and historical groups are teaming up with partners including Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council to put together a series of events to showcase the story of the fire and the rebuild that followed.

The invitation has now been extended to community groups and organisations staging events throughout 2025, to make it a town-wide commemoration of the blaze.

The Great Fire of Northampton

Art historian James Miller, who is leading the project, said: “The Great Fire is a hugely significant moment in Northampton’s history and we would love community groups to join us as the town comes together to mark the 350th anniversary in style.

“Whether it’s a tea dance, a cake sale, a beer festival or a village fete – our challenge to you is to find a way to theme it in some way around the Great Fire of Northampton – honouring those who lost their lives but also celebrating the incredible resilience and community spirit that was shown in the aftermath.”

The blaze is believed to have been caused by sparks from an open fire in a home on St Mary's Street, near the former castle site. As the flames raged, residents were forced to flee while prominent buildings such as All Hallows Church were reduced to ashes.

While the Great Fire of Northampton caused immense destruction, it also marked a turning point in the town's architectural development.

In a remarkable display of community spirit and determination, local residents and businesses rallied together, raising £25,000 to finance the ambitious reconstruction of the town centre, centred around the bustling Market Square.

Fast forward 350 years and the Market Square is once again the focus of a major regeneration project.

Mark Mullen, who is heading the events sub-committee of the Great Fire project, said: “It’s a poignant time in our town’s history and we are planning a five-month programme of activities that we are encouraging all organisations to get involved with.

“These commemorations are centred around the importance of community spirit and it will be incredible to see the town united in marking this milestone.

“Any group interested in finding out more about how they can get involved can get in touch, everyone is welcome.”

The celebrations will be launched on Thursday, May 29 with the Oak Apple Day parade and service at All Saints Church. This ancient civic ceremony, including the hanging of an oak wreath at the church, has been held in the town for hundreds of years to remember the generosity of King Charles II, who donated 1,000 tons of timber and halved local taxes to help rebuild the town after the fire.

Northampton Town Council has commissioned a virtual trail as part of the celebrations, to transport users back to the day of the Great Fire, with characters telling the story of the catastrophic event as it unfolded. The trail will be available on the Explore Northampton app from May.

For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/GFON350 or email [email protected]