EV range anxiety and air conditioning: What drivers in Northamptonshire should know
Why Air Conditioning Matters More in EVs
Unlike petrol or diesel vehicles, which power heating and air conditioning (A/C) systems using the engine, EVs draw this power directly from their batteries. As a result, using A/C or heating significantly impacts battery range. Some EV owners estimate that using air conditioning during a 100 km journey can consume up to 14% more battery compared to making the same trip without it.
Gender Differences in Temperature Sensitivity
Studies have shown that women generally prefer warmer environments than men. Women's hands can be up to 1.5°C colder, and they often have lower overall skin temperatures. This is because their bodies prioritise keeping vital organs warm, sometimes at the expense of extremities like hands and feet. Women also tend to react to cold more quickly by reducing blood flow to the extremities. This can lead to increased use of heating in vehicles, which in EVs translates directly into reduced range.
The Hidden Issue: Refrigerant Leaks
According to Daventry-based Auto Chemtools Ltd, the efficiency of the air conditioning compressor is vital to preserving EV range. One often-overlooked issue is refrigerant gas leaks—a common occurrence in all vehicles. However, while such leaks are a minor inconvenience in petrol and diesel cars, they can have a much more serious impact on EVs. Even a tiny refrigerant leak can prevent the A/C system from working effectively and can significantly reduce vehicle range.
All vehicle A/C systems are prone to leaks over time due to issues like worn rubber seals or pinholes in copper pipes caused by naturally occurring formic acid. Previously, fixing this involved simply recharging the refrigerant. In EVs, the consequences are more serious.
A Cost-Effective Solution
Fortunately, there is an affordable, widely used solution on the market. Italian company Errecom produces a treatment called Extreme Leak Stop, which is popular in countries where air conditioning is essential year-round. The product contains synthetic microparticles suspended in a carrier fluid compatible with all refrigerants and lubricants.
These microparticles circulate through the system and are deposited at leak sites due to pressure changes. Once outside the system, the particles bond and form a flexible, permanent seal—without hardening or clogging key components like expansion valves or compressors. The seal remains stable under pressure, temperature changes, and vibration, effectively repairing leaks up to 0.3 mm in size.
