esbs Announces Q2 Charity Beneficiaries

By Nicholas Rowley
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:40 BST
Through its ongoing commitment to community support, esbs has revealed the latest charities to benefit from its Charity Token Collector scheme. This scheme donates £500 to two charities each quarter, chosen by public vote on the esbs website.

Last quarter, the In the Community scheme supported The Ark Association and the Bradgate Park & Swithland Wood Trust, resulting in donations of £280.05 and £219.95 respectively.

The Ark Association is dedicated to providing quality early years education and childcare, fostering a safe and stimulating environment for young children. Meanwhile, the Bradgate Park & Swithland Wood Trust plays a vital role in conserving one of Leicestershire’s most treasured natural landscapes, ensuring its preservation for wildlife and visitors alike.

Looking ahead, esbs has selected Anthony Nolan and Sands as the current charities to benefit from the scheme.

14112024-15 - Scott Devereux esbs' CEO
14112024-15 - Scott Devereux esbs' CEO

Anthony Nolan works to match stem cell donors with people battling blood cancers and disorders. With a register of nearly one million potential donors, the charity has made groundbreaking advances in lifesaving treatments over the past 50 years. However, their mission continues, as not all patients have access to the treatment they need. Anthony Nolan strives to ensure that every patient can not only survive but thrive.

Sands is the UK’s leading charity supporting families affected by the loss of a baby. Through bereavement support, awareness campaigns, and research into maternity safety, Sands aims to reduce the number of baby deaths while ensuring that bereaved families receive the care and support they need for as long as necessary.

Scott Devereux, Chief Executive of esbs, said, "These charities provide vital support both Nationally and within Leicestershire. Every donation makes a difference, and we encourage our members to get involved by casting their votes."

Voting for Q2 of the Charity Token Collector scheme is now open and will close on 30th June 2025. To cast your vote, visit: https://www.esbs.co.uk/charity-token-collector/.

