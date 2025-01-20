Entrepreneur Alumni Award for Northamptonshire doctor turned farmer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnny Wake, the Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms in South Northamptonshire, has won an award for his entrepreneurship and visionary leadership in the agricultural sector.

Johnny has been announced as the winner of Cranfield School of Management’s 2025 Entrepreneur Alumni Award and has been praised for his ‘deep commitment to sustainability and innovation’.

A former doctor turned farmer, Johnny was part of Cranfield’s Business Growth Programme 2019.

Dr Johnny Wake

Cranfield School of Management is one of the world’s most influential business schools, with a heritage of nurturing leaders in management and technology. Since the 1950s, it has been at the forefront of education and research, transforming knowledge into action and enhancing the practice of management worldwide.

As part of Cranfield University, its School uniquely bridges leadership and technology, delivering cutting-edge management thought leadership that inspires change and innovation.

Its awards honour alumni who exemplify their values, make significant contributions to their organisations, communities, and the alumni community, and who serve as role models and inspire all those who strive to make a meaningful impact in business and society.

Professor Stephanie Hussels, Group Head: Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, and Director of the Business Growth Programme, said: “Johnny Wake exemplifies what it means to be an entrepreneur – combining visionary leadership with a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“His achievements at Courteenhall Farms demonstrate how entrepreneurial thinking can transform industries while creating lasting positive impact.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate Johnny’s success and his continued contributions to the Cranfield community."

Professor David Oglethorpe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management, said: "Our alumni are at the heart of everything we do. The 2025 award winners represent the outstanding impact Cranfield alumni have across industries and communities around the globe.

“Their dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence serve as an inspiration to all of us.”

Listed in the Domesday book, Courteenhall is a rural estate, located just south of Northampton, which has been in the Wake family since 1672.

Before taking over the family agriculture business full-time, Johnny was a doctor working in the Department of Health, his local hospital and a GP practice. He is a passionate advocate of sustainable farming and has made the purpose of the business, and everyone who is a part of it, about leaving a legacy to be proud of.

Under his stewardship, Courteenhall Farms has doubled in size to over 4,000 acres and is achieving a 30% increase in crop yields through the adoption of precision farming, advanced irrigation systems and renewable energy technologies.

Named Sustainable Farmer of the Year at the British Farming Awards 2024, his achievements highlight his commitment to balancing productivity with environmental responsibility. His forward-thinking approach sets new standards for the industry, demonstrating how cutting-edge practices can drive both business success and sustainability.

Johnny said: “My time at Cranfield enabled me to recruit and delegate whilst growing the business. It held me accountable for changes that needed to happen for the sake of both the business and myself. It's a great course that I always recommend to people running a business.

“Winning the Entrepreneur Alumni Award means two things to me. Firstly, it's recognition for the incredible team I work with – they’re truly amazing and make anything feel possible.

“Secondly, it helps counter the imposter syndrome I often feel as someone from a non-business background. That feeling has driven me to constantly prove myself, so I wouldn’t want to lose it entirely, but receiving this endorsement, especially from an institution I admire so much, is truly meaningful.

“I am hugely lucky to be a steward for a wonderful slice of the countryside. I take inspiration from the opportunity to help improve that, from the team I work with, and from examples of other trailblazers from both within and outside of my industry.”