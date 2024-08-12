En-Fold Autism Charity CEO wing walk!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diane Johnson, Founder and CEO of award winning Northamptonshire autism charity, En-Fold is taking to the skies with a Wing Walk to raise awareness and funds for the important work the charity does! September 6th is the big day, where Diane will see herself attached to an aeroplane as it takes to the skies!

En-Fold was born from Diane's passion and drive to be part of a change that sees Autistic people and their families getting the support and information that they need. All too often, once a diagnosis is given minimal explanation or information on what support is available is offered. This system-navigating and setting people up equipped for their life journey is En-Fold's mission, and something she is proud to be taking forward.

Diane says "My diagnosis has given me an explanation of who I am, and why I am the way I am. It is not an excuse, but it gives me a reason for the things I find so difficult, and therefore permission not to beat myself up (so much). Many people will look at me, and see a confident, intelligent and organised individual – certainly in the 'you don't look autistic' group, Grrrr. Only those who know me well will see the critical, self-reflecting perfectionist."

Within her professional mode, Diane is articulate and capable, and yet she descibes the challenge and anxiety experienced around the unfamiliar, unstructured or emotive being debilitating. Every activity is planned and simple changes are hard to deal with.

Hac=vig founded the chairty which received its charity status in December 2018, Diane says "I consider myself fortunate that my 'special interest' is autism. Through En-Fold, I am able to use my knowledge and passion to support other people, increase awareness and hopefully make the world a better place for autistic people."

En-Fold offer a an Autism support service providing 4-6 sessions of 1:1 support for individuals and families as they journey to diagnosis or following it. "En-Fold have helped me understand my diagnosis and how Autism affects me personally. Although I already had a good understanding of this before getting involved with En-Fold, my sessions gave me further insight into area's I was already knowledgeable in as well as those that I had overlooked previously and also gave me a broader view of how Autism displays itself differently in individuals upon the spectrum. I will continue to use the service going forward and feel reassured that En-Fold are there should I need further support in the future. I would have no hesitation in recommending En-Fold to others."

There is also a range of groups for parents, adults and a Young persons Autism advisory project for 11-25 year olds! If you would like to know more about the services visit www.enfold.org.uk

We would be very grateful for any support that can be offered, and if there are any businesses that would like to sponsor this crazy endevour please do get in touch with us! [email protected]