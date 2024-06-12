Employment opportunities at the upcoming General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents can do their bit for the democratic process while earning themselves up to £288 per day by taking up a role in the upcoming General Election

With the General Election scheduled for Thursday, 4 July, people are encouraged to consider a range of casual employment opportunities with the dedicated team responsible for organising elections in West Northamptonshire.

A variety of roles are available, with Presiding Officers and Poll Clerks in rural and urban areas to greet voters and issue ballot papers at polling stations. People are also needed to count the votes cast after the close of poll. Find out more and view detailed job descriptions on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No prior experience in election administration is necessary as comprehensive training will be provided, however, applicants must be available to work outside of normal office hours to meet the demands of election activities, and not be campaigning for a candidate or party (this includes signing a nomination paper).

Polling station

Anna Earnshaw, Returning Officer for the General Election in West Northamptonshire said:

“At every election, we employ hundreds of staff to ensure that the process runs smoothly, openly and transparently for voters across West Northamptonshire and we always welcome residents to be part of this major effort. “Not only does it allow people to make their valuable contribution towards the elections process and shaping the future of their area but they can also earn some extra income in doing so. “I would encourage anyone interested in doing their bit to go on our website and have a look at the many opportunities available.”