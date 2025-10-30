Elmbank care home residents sing along to golden memories

Doris Day delights at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were treated to a wonderfully nostalgic and heart-warming afternoon recently, enjoying a sensational tribute performance dedicated to the legendary Doris Day.

The singer, Emily from Mini Concerts filled the room with timeless classics from the past, prompting an impromptu sing-along that brought back a flood of lovely memories for the residents. Smiles were wide, feet were tapping, and the air was alive with joy as familiar melodies filled the home.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The performance from Emily was simply amazing, seeing the residents so engaged, singing along to songs that hold such special memories for them, truly shows how vital music is to their well-being. It sparked conversations about their younger days, and you could really feel the positive energy throughout the room.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.