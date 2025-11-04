Elm Bank residents find joy in pumpkin carving

Spooky sensation as residents from Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering proudly showcase their pumpkin carving skills

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, recently embraced the spirit of autumn and Halloween with a wonderful sensory experience activity: pumpkin carving. The session, filled the with laughter, creativity, and reminiscing, proved to be more than just festive fun, it was a deeply meaningful and therapeutic activity that brought joy to all involved.

The activity was carefully designed to engage all of the resident’s senses. The room was fragrant with the earthy, sweet smell of fresh pumpkin and warm spices. The residents enjoyed the tactile experience of scooping out the gooey seeds and pulp, the cool, smooth feel of the pumpkin’s exterior, and the gentle scrapping sounds of the carving process. For many of the residents just having the pumpkin to hold sparked many fond memories of times past and of Pumpkin Pie.

Activities Co-ordinator Tina said: “The pumpkins were kindly donated to us by West Lodge Farm Park in Desborough and what a delight they created for our residents living with dementia. Activities like this really allow for our residents to engage in cognitive stimulation, enhance their fine motor skills and also it is wonderful for their mental well-being. The shared, social environment fostered a sense of community during the activity and a sense of belonging. Everyone worked together and it was a very fun activity.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “It was truly a lovely afternoon, sessions likes these held through our activities team are profoundly meaningful in a care setting. It offers a connection for our residents to the outside world and helped them mark the changing of seasons. It also allowed for the residents to have a tangible product of their efforts for display. It was such a fun afternoon”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.