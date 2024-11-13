Elm Bank Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day

By Tina Prosho
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
Elm Bank care home commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Residents and Staff marked Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents also enjoyed an amazing afternoon of music from the ‘Barrack Boys’ who delivered songs from the past. Residents reminisced and told life stories from when they were younger, it was an emotional afternoon.

Marvellous Bindura General Manager at Elm Bank care home said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11 and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Armistice Day celebrations at Elm Bank Care Home.Armistice Day celebrations at Elm Bank Care Home.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

