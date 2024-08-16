Elm Bank Care Home residents link up with Green Patch for allotment week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are embracing ‘National Allotment Week’, which called for a trip to ‘The Green Patch Community Garden’ based in Kettering.

Founded by the National Allotment Society in 2002, National Allotment Week is a way of raising awareness about allotments and the role they play in helping people to live healthier lifestyles, grow their own food, develop friendships and bolster communities. The day started with a lovely look around the fabulous 2.5 acre site, a meditation and yoga session along with Tai Chi were underway, with people of all abilities joining in. The residents were thrilled to be a part of the community garden session, tending to the garden and the animals. The poly tunnels were bursting with home grown produce that got the residents talking and fully engaged in learning about the different varieties of vegetables. A walk around the Harmony Garden was a hit with the beautiful sights, sounds and smells of nature, it certainly touched all senses. The morning ended with a delicious home cooked lunch, provided by the volunteers that certainly tantalized the taste buds.

Resident Fiona said, “I love being here, seeing everyone out, it is just so peaceful, the space and the animals, the smells, you know it is just lovely. Everybody is so nice, the chickens, well I used to have chickens back in the day, just lovely.”

General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy watching the changes throughout the seasons. August is such a fantastic time to be outside enjoying the garden, many of our residents used to grow their own fruit and vegetables and community links are key in keeping these interests alive. The Green Patch Community Gardens, will provide an amazing link for the residents to continue to engage in the local community, we are looking forward to a great relationship.”