Elm Bank care home residents get planting and enjoy the sun

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoy the sunshine whilst they tested their skills at planting beautiful flowers, creating beautiful pots of joy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. Many of the residents at Elm Bank care home would have been gardening enthusiasts and others perhaps never had the opportunity to try their hand at gardening. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the residents had their gardening green fingers at the ready to have a go at creating some glorious potted displays. After all the potting, and chatting the residents all enjoyed a lovely drink, a truly enjoyable sunny afternoon.

Wendy, a resident at Elm Bank said, “I have never planted a hanging basket so this is all new to me and it is fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, it is a nice time of the year when the sun is out and it is the perfect time of year to start getting our lovely residents out to try new things. It also provides companionship and new friendships are made with shared interests. We have a fun packed activities schedule for everyday of the year, the whole home comes together to try new things”.

Residents enjoy the sun and get planting at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they perhaps gardened and for others it was something new for them to try. The sun has been out and the birds singing, it was just nice to be out in the fresh air surrounded with smell of beautiful flowers. To see the engagement of on the faces of the residents is truly heart-warming”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.