Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoy magical outdoor theatre in beautiful garden

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were treated to a truly magical experience when Northeast Producers Ltd brought their enchanting outdoor theatre performance to the home’s beautiful garden. The show ‘Memories are Made of This’ was held on a glorious sunny day, which offered a captivating blend of music, storytelling and dance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many of the residents, the performance was a poignant reminder of days gone by. As the residents watched the performance, they were transported back to a time when they, too, would have visited the theatre.

The experience stirred up treasured memories of grand auditoriums’, the hush of the crowd before the curtain rose, and the shared joy of a live performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina, the activities co-ordinator said, “It was truly amazing to see the residents so engaged and happy. It was a real chance for our lovely residents to relive the memories of attending the theatre back in the day, and experience those cherished moments again.

Amazing live outdoor theatre at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

"It also created the opportunity for some to experience a live theatre performance for the first time on a lovely warm summer’s afternoon. Also it was not just a performance; it was a deeply meaningful connection to the past, reminding many of the timeless joy the live theatre can bring.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.