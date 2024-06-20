Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoy garden karaoke

Karaoke Fun in the Sun

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering had an afternoon of karaoke fun in the sun in the idyllic gardens of the home.

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents at Elm Bank, are always keen to have fun in the sun. An afternoon of pure joy was had by all with Kaleidoscope Karaoke, delivered by Becky Prendergast. The residents enjoyed the array of different props and engaged fully with letting themselves go, with singing heard all around the home gardens, it certainly was a delightful afternoon. Each song got all testing out their singing and their feet moving to old classics and new surprises. It is just simply amazing to see how music lifts spirits, creates joy and allows for all residents to reminisce on memories past.

Resident at Elm Bank said “it is wonderful, we can all sing along as the words were clear to see and the fun we had was super, especially with the props”.

