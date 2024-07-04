Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoy garden fitness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering got themselves ready and geared up for an afternoon of keeping fit with ‘Tom G Fitness’.

26th June 2024

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy the wonderful outdoor garden space the home has to offer, and it is simply a joy to be outside in the beautiful surroundings of the home. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the garden parasols were up, and the residents were ready for an afternoon of keep fit. Tom is a fantastic instructor that comes to Elm Bank care home every fortnight, ensuring that the residents are keeping fit and active with specially adapted exercises.

Betty, a resident at Elm Bank said, “We all enjoy being outside in the warm sun in our beautiful gardens, I enjoy keeping fit, it is important”.

Garden Exercise for Elm Bank care home residents with Tom G Fitness

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives. The sun has been out and the birds singing, it was just nice to be out in the fresh air surrounded with the smell of beautiful flowers that the residents had planted up earlier. The exercise that Tom provides to our residents every time he comes to the home is crucial to ensure we are help maintain the fitness of all, with exercises that are adapted to suit varying abilities. The residents enjoy the fortnightly visits and they also enjoy Tom, he is a very polite man who understands our residents very well".

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank on 01536 313520, or email [email protected]

