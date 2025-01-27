Elm Bank care home residents celebrate Burns Night in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The residents and staff of Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoyed an amazing morning celebrating Burns Night with some traditional Highland Dancers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at the home were very excited in welcoming Highland Dancers to come and perform at the home on the morning of Burns Night, which marked the start of the celebrations at the home. Dancers from Lesley School of Highland Dance, based in Corby came to the home in the morning and put on a spectacular show of dance for all the residents and staff. The residents and staff, enjoyed many performances throughout the morning, beaming with smiles as they watched the dancers. The dancers performed many dances including, Highland Fling, Sword Dance, Village Maid, Scotch Measure, Flora, Barracks Johnny and Hullachan to name a few.

Lesley, who runs the school has been open for 37 years and had had over 100 children through her doors. Lesley said: “The school is run purely on donations and love, our children are aged from 5 years to 15years, and the children love to perform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities Co-ordinator, Tina, said: "It was lovely to have Lesley here with her dancers, and it truly has started our Burns Night celebrations off to a great start. The residents thoroughly enjoyed the dancing and so did the staff. Burns Night is always a fantastic event, it’s so important to continue these traditions for all our residents. The children danced so well, and to think that they have many more performances to go to after us, they certainly will bring so much joy to all today."