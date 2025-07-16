Elm Bank care home residents buzzing over beekeeper's visit for an educational talk

Local beekeeper Mark from Desborough at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering with is educational talk about bees.

The residents and staff at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoyed a truly unique and enriching afternoon recently, as they welcomed local beekeeper, Mark for a fascinating and educational talk on the wonderful world of bees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark who arrived with an array of intriguing props, captivated the residents and staff with his personal journey in to beekeeping, explaining how he first started out in to the business and the dedication involved in to looking after his buzzing bees. Mark who is from Desborough covered various aspects of beekeeping from the intricate social structure of a bee colony to the vital role bees play in our ecosystem. The residents were enthralled as Mark described the process of honey production, the different types of bees within a hive, and the challenges and rewards of his profession. His passion for bees was infectious, sparking a lively questions and conversations among the attendees.

Activities Co-ordinator, Tina, said “We really try to organise a diverse range of activities and events that are designed to stimulate, entertain and engage our residents. The visit from Mark is a prime example of our commitment to providing enriching experiences the go beyond the everyday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “The talk from Mark was a resounding success. It was not only educational but also so incredibly hands on for our residents, our residents enjoyed learning about the bees, and we thank Mark for sharing his knowledge and passion with us.”

Local beekeeper Mark from Desborough at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering with is educational talk about bees.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.