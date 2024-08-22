Elm Bank care home resident becomes 'head gardener'
Resident Brian has always had a love of gardening prior to moving in to Elm Bank, and since his arrival his passion of gardening has blossomed. Brian has created a wonderful space for all to enjoy that he tends to everyday with enthusiasm.
Resident Brian said, “I have always loved gardening, I am more of a fruit and veg man, but since coming here to stay, I have had the opportunity to learn about flowers. I have been out to get myself books and have learnt so much about new plants. I really enjoy the garden and I am really proud to have been given the title of ‘Resident Head Gardener.”
General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy watching the changes throughout the seasons. Brian really has transformed the space and really made it colourful with beautiful flowers for all to enjoy. We pride ourselves on providing meaningful life enriching experiences for all our residents”
